Healthy Gifts for the Foodie

Rozalynn S. Frazier
June 20, 2011
Tea time

Tea lovers will love microwave-safe Trudeau Corp. Silicone Tea Infuser and Cup Lid Sets ($6).
Drink up

Update her glassware with chic CB2 Ibiza Wine Glasses ($3.95).

Reindeer games
Need stocking stuffers? Try Lindt Gold Reindeer ($4), in milk, dark, or white chocolate!
Whisked away

Brighten her kitchen with rainbow-hued MoMA Silicone Whisks ($32).

Chop chop!
The cheery MoMA Colorful Rings Cutting Board ($28) is odor-resistant and dishwasher-safe.

Shake it up
Add flavor sans calories with Saltworks Fusion Salts ($18).
Instant barista

Break her Starbucks habit with the Krups XP1020 Steam Espresso Maker ($65).

Cheese Please
The CB2 Marble Cheese Tray ($16.95) is perfect for party-throwers. 
Coffee break

Give coffee lovers a jolt of style with the Design Room Group Tartan Cappuccino Set ($26).

Impressive spread
She’ll wow guests with Sur La Table Porcelain Plates ($15.95), yummy Paulette Macarons (12 for $18), and modern Doileez ($25).

Hit the mats
Liven that holiday table with Crate & Barrel Milano Place Mats ($10.95).

Bowled over
Stock your fave baker with Preserve Mixing Bowls ($25). 
To-die-for desserts

Help her create fab fare with Baked: New Frontiers in Baking ($29.95).
7 of 7

Wine-to-go

Give better bubbly in the insulated Built One Bottle Tote ($12–$16).

