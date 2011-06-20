Healthy Gifts for the Nature Lover

Rozalynn S. Frazier
June 20, 2011
Bright idea

The Skeem 12-Ounce Pillar Candle ($22) is an ideal combo—an exotic candle in a lovely, reusable glass.
Earthy plates

The hip tree hugger will love these graphic Liba Style “Crown” Dessert Plates ($35 for a set of four).
Green travel aid

Eco-travel gets an upgrade with the Jane Marvel Hanging Cosmetic Bag ($42), an animal-product-free case. 

Bird's-eye view
This fun clamp-on Pier 1 Peacock Ornament ($8) will be a hit at any tree-trimming party.
Fresh decor

Bring the outdoors in with the VivaTerra Succulent Wreath ($98).
It's a wrap

Warm her up with the Amy Butler Design Blue Kyoto Quilt($150), a toxin-free dyed-organic-cotton blanket.
Coming up roses

It looks dainty, but this Cath Kidson 2009 Mini Agenda ($14) packs powerhouse get-organized tools.

Tray cool!
The Anthropologie Ginkgo Pillar Holder ($18) provides an earthy resting spot for loose change and keys.

Bubbling over
A capful of Molton Brown Celestial Maracuja Bathing Nectar ($68) is heaven in a tub.

Give-back bracelet
Fight global warming: 10% of PONO by Joan Goodman Natural Horn, Gold-Engraved “Save the Planet” Bracelet ($215) sales go to Al Gore’s Climate Project
Trunk space

The Red Envelope Baby Elephant Ring Holder ($30; shown with recycled silver Jill Italiano Zizza Ring, $90) is perfect for a forgetful friend.

Golden Glow
Wrapped in real bark and dusted with gold foil (shown), silver foil, or white glitter, Pottery Barn Metallic Bark Candles ($16-$34) are oh-so soothing.

