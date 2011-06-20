Healthy Gifts for the Nature Lover
Healthy Gifts for the Nature Lover
Rozalynn S. Frazier
June 20, 2011
1 of 7
Bright idea
The
Skeem 12-Ounce Pillar Candle
($22) is an ideal combo—an exotic candle in a lovely, reusable glass.
2 of 7
Earthy plates
The hip tree hugger will love these graphic
Liba Style “Crown” Dessert Plates
($35 for a set of four).
3 of 7
Green travel aid
Eco-travel gets an upgrade with the
Jane Marvel Hanging Cosmetic Bag
($42), an animal-product-free case.
Bird's-eye view
This fun clamp-on
Pier 1 Peacock Ornament
($8) will be a hit at any tree-trimming party.
4 of 7
Fresh decor
Bring the outdoors in with the
VivaTerra Succulent Wreath
($98).
5 of 7
It's a wrap
Warm her up with the
Amy Butler Design Blue Kyoto Quilt
($150), a toxin-free dyed-organic-cotton blanket.
6 of 7
Coming up roses
It looks dainty, but this
Cath Kidson 2009 Mini Agenda
($14) packs powerhouse get-organized tools.
Tray cool!
The
Anthropologie Ginkgo Pillar Holder
($18) provides an earthy resting spot for loose change and keys.
Bubbling over
A capful of
Molton Brown Celestial Maracuja Bathing Nectar
($68) is heaven in a tub.
Give-back bracelet
Fight global warming: 10% of
PONO by Joan Goodman Natural Horn, Gold-Engraved “Save the Planet” Bracelet
($215) sales go to Al Gore’s
Climate Project
.
7 of 7
Andrew McCaul (all)
Trunk space
The
Red Envelope Baby Elephant Ring Holder
($30; shown with recycled silver
Jill Italiano Zizza Ring
, $90) is perfect for a forgetful friend.
Golden Glow
Wrapped in real bark and dusted with gold foil (shown), silver foil, or white glitter,
Pottery Barn Metallic Bark Candles
($16-$34) are oh-so soothing.
