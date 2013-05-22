7 Valentine Sweets Under 71 Calories
Home
Food
7 Valentine Sweets Under 71 Calories
May 22, 2013
Trimming down Valentine's Day
Just made that New Year's resolution to get in shape? No need to worry about staying on track this Valentine's Day. We've got the perfect low-cal solutions to enjoy this holiday's treats without blowing your diet.
Red Hots
22 Red Hots, from
ferrarapan.com
49 calories
Gourmet Fortune Cookie
From
Lady Fortunes
70 calories
Godiva Dark Truffle Heart Biscuit
From
Godiva
53 calories
Valentine’s Day Candy Corn
11 pieces of candy corn
70 calories
Kiss Me Frog
From
Hagensborg.com
64 calories
Tiny NECCO Sweethearts Conversation Hearts
15 Conversation Hearts
45 calories
Chocolate Covered Cherry
70 calories
