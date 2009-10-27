4 Budget Meals, No Shopping Required

Health.com
October 27, 2009
1 of 4

Chicken-and-cornbread salad with lime

Looking back, the 10-course Thanksgiving menu you planned was a wee bit overzealous. Now your cabinets are chock-full of cans, jars, and bottles you have no intention of using. Get inspired with these four easy recipes that will leave your kitchen with plenty of room for holiday goodies.

Instead of buying a box of croutons, toss leftover chunks of hearty cornbread in this salad. The zesty homemade dressing, made from extra virgin olive oil, contains half the saturated fat of other creamy dressings.

Try this recipe!
Advertisement
2 of 4

Twice-baked sweet potatoes

A far cry from the brown sugar sweetness of traditional sweet potato casseroles, this five-ingredient recipe is the perfect savory snack. By using low-fat dairy products, this recipe contains only 6 grams of fat (a fraction of other recipes). With as much fiber as two cups of brown rice, you won't be left with a rumbling stomach.

Try this recipe!
3 of 4

Cheesy squash casserole

Looking for a way to use the squash from your cornucopia centerpiece? Not only does this dish use ingredients readily available in your kitchen, but it is low in cholesterol and diabetes friendly. Squash is naturally rich in vitamin A, which may help prevent plaque buildup in arteries—so enjoy this delicious dish guilt free.

Try this recipe!
Advertisement
4 of 4

Autumn cranberry beef stew

Using cranberry sauce as a sweetener, this hearty stew can feed up to 10 hungry houseguests. Plus, it calls for 12 ounces of Guinness that you can steal right from Uncle Bill's cooler. The low-sodium broth will cut salt intake by two-thirds, and substitute whole-wheat macaroni to increase heart-healthy fiber by 2 grams. 

Try this recipe!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up