4 Budget Meals, No Shopping Required

Looking back, the 10-course Thanksgiving menu you planned was a wee bit overzealous. Now your cabinets are chock-full of cans, jars, and bottles you have no intention of using. Get inspired with these four easy recipes that will leave your kitchen with plenty of room for holiday goodies.Instead of buying a box of croutons, toss leftover chunks of hearty cornbread in this salad. The zesty homemade dressing, made from extra virgin olive oil, contains half the saturated fat of other creamy dressings.