French Toast 3 Ways

September 07, 2013
Overnight caramel French toast

Once used as a last attempt to save stale bread, French toast has evolved into an international breakfast staple. Whether you stick to the basics or top your toast with fruit and specialty syrups, it proves to be an easy way to please a hungry breakfast crowd. Enjoy our fresh takes on your old favorites.

Perfect for a holiday brunch, this irresistible baked French toast is prepared the night before and goes straight from the fridge to the oven. Try using thick slices of whole-grain bread for a fiber boost.

Maple-cinnamon French toast

Straight from New England, this recipe will be a hit at any brunch. Using vanilla extract and cinnamon will give you plenty of flavor without the added fat of butter.

Easy French toast casserole

This festive, low-fat breakfast dish tastes just as good without Grand Marnier, but testers say the pecans are a must.

