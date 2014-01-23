7 Ways to Make Calories Vanish
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Weight Loss
Healthy Swaps: Less Calories, More Taste
7 Ways to Make Calories Vanish
Mackenzie Brown
January 23, 2014
1 of 8
Getty Images
Healthy trade-offs
You can take these tips to the bank. Here are small swaps that add up to big calorie savings.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Milk swap
Switch from 2% milk to fat-free milk. You just saved 117 calories.
3 of 8
Different dressing
Switch from ranch salad dressing to balsamic vinegar. You just saved 128 calories.
Advertisement
4 of 8
Bag the bagel
Switch from a bagel with cream cheese to a light English muffin with jelly. You just saved 360 calories.
Advertisement
5 of 8
Snack on this
Switch from multigrain chips to a fruit leather. You just saved 95 calories.
Advertisement
6 of 8
Downsize
Switch from a large fries to small fries. You just saved 270 calories.
Advertisement
7 of 8
Happier trails
Switch from trail mix to dried fruit. You just saved 61 calories.
Advertisement
8 of 8
Istockphoto (all)
Say no to salad
Switch from a taco salad to a taco. You just saved 396 calories.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up