7 Ways to Make Calories Vanish

Mackenzie Brown
January 23, 2014
Healthy trade-offs

You can take these tips to the bank. Here are small swaps that add up to big calorie savings.
Milk swap

Switch from 2% milk to fat-free milk. You just saved 117 calories.
Different dressing

Switch from ranch salad dressing to balsamic vinegar. You just saved 128 calories.
Bag the bagel

Switch from a bagel with cream cheese to a light English muffin with jelly. You just saved 360 calories.
Snack on this

Switch from multigrain chips to a fruit leather. You just saved 95 calories.
Downsize

Switch from a large fries to small fries. You just saved 270 calories.
Happier trails

Switch from trail mix to dried fruit. You just saved 61 calories.
Say no to salad

Switch from a taco salad to a taco. You just saved 396 calories.

