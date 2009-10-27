Easy Ways to Add a Splash of Citrus

The trick to a light and flavorful dish is just a splash of citrus. Often tart and sometimes sweet, citrus flavors add a punch of flavor without any added fat, calories, or cholesterol. Use these lemon-, lime-, or orange-infused recipes for a tangy take on dinner (and dessert!).
Grilled Lemon Chicken With Fresh Parsley Sauce Grilled chicken by itself is boring! But add this parsley sauce to make a savory chicken dinner. Vitamin C–rich parsley, lemon, and a dash of oil and vinegar make a creamy sauce with a pesto-like consistency. This dish weighs in at less than 200 calories, so serve it with a mixed greens salad and roasted new potatoes.
This low-fat side uses orange marmalade to accentuate the sweetness of the carrots while downplaying the acidity of the onions. The result is a sweet, yet somewhat tangy, veggie recipe that goes perfectly with a main pork dish. Plus one serving of this dish knocks out your daily recommended amount of vitamin A.
Add a little sugar to citrus flavors and you get a delicious treat. This glaze combines sugar, lime, and coconut flakes for a sinful-tasting topping to angel food cake. You can use a store-bought cake or . Top with mango to accentuate the citrus glaze and pack in some extra vitamin C.
The orange-pork combination is nothing new, but this lean take is completely diet-friendly. Dijon mustard and red pepper add a zesty flavor to the orange juice concentrate. Bell peppers bring plenty of beta carotene to the savory pork, which will keep you satisfied for hours.
Loaded with vitamin K, which protects against osteoporosis, green beans are a favorite side dish. Forget fatty green-bean casserole and swap the sodium-laden cream of mushroom soup for this light vinaigrette. Serve with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc, and the citrus flavors will come alive.
Linguine With Sauteed Shrimp and Coconut-Lime Sauce
This meal in a bowl is both savory and sweet. Light coconut milk brings a sweet flavor, while soy sauce and ginger add a spicy kick. Combine it with just the right amount of lime juice and you have delicious dinner for less than 500 calories. And, as a health bonus, this dish packs 20% of your daily dose of fiber and almost 30% of your daily iron.