Make the Most of Summer Squash

The mild taste of squash makes it perfect for all the tangy, tasty flavors of summer. Plus squash is healthy, inexpensive, and easy to prepare. Put your spice rack to use with these savory squash recipes.
Zesty Zucchini Spaghetti This meatless masterpiece will have your taste buds jumping for joy. Using a winning combo of garlic, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese, this dish kicks it up a notch with chipotle chiles. The zucchini helps add plenty of waist-slimming fiber and more than 20% of your daily recommended iron. It's the perfect summertime supper to enjoy outside.
This dish is especially easy if you have a vegetable garden. Using only squash and tomatoes (plus a variety of spices), this simple side can be made without a trip to the grocery. Basil adds an earthy flavor and may help your heart—its anti-inflammatory effects can improve cardiovascular health.
Put down the potatoes and pick up some healthier, but equally delicious, zucchinis. These homemade fries are rich in vitamin C and bone-healthy manganese, but low in fat. And we promise they won't disappoint—the Parmesan cheese and breadcrumbs create the same savory flavor and crunchy texture of fries. So pop them in the oven now, and they'll be ready in just 30 minutes!
Not only is this dish low-cal and delicious, but it also makes a colorful display for guests. The salty-sweet marinade combines sugar, cider vinegar, and lemon juice to complement the mild flavor of the veggies. Topping them off with mozzarella adds just the right amount of cheesy flavor without taking away from the marinade. Serve with your favorite white fish (we like halibut) for a flavor-packed meal.