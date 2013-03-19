Throw a Healthy Tapas Party

Girls' night in or guys’ poker night doesn’t have to revolve around unhealthy finger foods like salty chips, fat-laden cookies, and empty-calorie beer. Step away from the mini pizzas and cheese puffs and sample these sophisticated, healthier tapas recipes. Be sure to use this simple for delicious pairings.
Marinated Feta and Olive Skewers Not only does this dish taste exotic, but it looks restaurant worthy! Feta cheese, though high in fat, provides a slew of nutrients like protein, vitamin B12, and calcium. Feta complements the olives and cucumber for a mouthwatering Mediterranean flavor. Make these tangy bites hours beforehand, store them in the refrigerator, and put them out before guests arrive.
Spice up traditional bruschetta with this crowd-pleasing recipe. This rendition uses traditional tomato and basil but adds savory olives and robust goat cheese. For a boost of fiber, make this dish with a multigrain baguette instead of traditional white French bread. With less than an hour of prep time, you can create this tasty dish right before guests arrive.
If you can't resist serving chicken wings, make this recipe. It's full of flavor but has less fat than fried chicken. What's our secret? The wings are baked! Whole-wheat bread crumbs sneak a little bit of fiber into this dish, and the fat-free yogurt dip is lower in fat and sodium than similar sauces. To cut out more fat, try using boneless wings.
This flavor-packed mushroom can be served as a first-course dish or as a perfect-size tapas dish. It’s packed with fiber, antioxidant-rich vegetables, and immunity-boosting spices. This recipe is less fattening than a traditional hors d’oeuvre, but if you're worried about calories, cut the mushrooms in half for more figure-friendly portions.
Get creative with your tapas! Either nectarines or peaches can be used for this crisp, refreshing skewer. Low-fat mozzarella will cut back on fat so you can enjoy these pesto-drizzled appetizers guilt free. With a prep time of just 15 minutes, these skewers can be prepared while your guests mingle. In addition to the sweet and savory taste, this dish is a great source of vitamin C and calcium.
Instead of serving cheese on crackers, which can set you back a few hundred calories (plus, they're high in saturated fat), this simple grilling recipe will spice up any cracker and provide cancer-fighting antioxidants. Juicy, colorful tomatoes are filling, satisfying, and nearly fat-free to boot! Snack on these over crackers or just with a toothpick for a savory, healthy tapas dish.
You can’t make small talk without mini sandwiches. But instead of the usual turkey and roast beef minis, serve these healthy, flavorful wraps. Although this recipe calls for spinach wraps, any wrap will do. Try to choose a whole-wheat wrap for a fiber boost. Cutting the wraps into small, bite-size pieces helps to control portions and will leave room to sample other dishes.