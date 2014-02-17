Long day at work? Never fear! Toss together one of these great takes on greens. Even if your fridge is looking a little bare, these recipes are made with easy-to-find, healthy ingredients.
Chicken Salad With Potatoes and Arugula Potatoes may get a bad rap from most diet plans, but this salad proves that carbs aren't the enemy. In fact, potatoes are rich in vitamin C and potassium. Combined with the protein-rich chicken and zesty tarragon, this salad will surely make a satisfying supper.
This recipe may sound rich, but it clocks in at about 200 calories per serving. Using chicken sausage instead of pork sausage cuts down on saturated fat and the low-cal veggies provide 20% of your recommended daily intake of iron and fiber. But the best part is the savory dressing, made from heart-healthy olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and mustard.
Not only does this salad make a gorgeous meal, but it's also full of healthy nutrients. The salmon brings heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and beets are rich in b vitamins and folate. The sweetness of the beets makes a perfect complement to the slightly bitter watercress and tangy horseradish dressing. The beets should be sliced very thin, so try using a vegetable peeler or box grater.
Take dinner south of the border with this vegetarian-friendly recipe. Pinto beans, corn, and romaine lettuce combine to pack 16 grams of cholesterol-lowering fiber—over half of your recommended amount for the day! The avocado brings hearty-healthy monounsaturated fat and a creamy texture. You'll never even miss the fatty cheese that Tex-Mex restaurants pile on their salads.
Though lamb is high in saturated fat, it contains immunity-boosting zinc and essential B vitamins. This recipe only takes 40 minutes to make, yet it combines delicious contrasting tastes for a restaurant-worthy dish. Mint brings out the richness of the lamb, while the somewhat sweet carrots and golden raisins team up with the spiced-yogurt dressing for a low-cal feast of flavors.