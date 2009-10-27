Take a Trip to India

The powerful spices of Indian cuisine add more than flavor—they also have immunity-boosting benefits. Traditional dishes are packed with high-fiber grains, legumes, and veggies, but added oils and butter can turn Indian takeout into fatty fare. Learn to lighten up your Indian favorites with these healthy, spice-filled recipes.
Tomato Chutney With Baked Pita Chips Start your meal off with this zesty appetizer. This tomato-based dip is packed with lycopene, which protects cells from damage, and stomach-soothing ginger. And unlike guacamole or spinach and artichoke dip, this skinny starter only has 1 gram of fat. Serve it with your own oven-baked pita chips.
Full of ginger, cumin, and coriander, this traditional Indian dish is ideal for spice lovers. It's prepared with antioxidant-rich bell peppers and chicken, which is lower in saturated fat than red meat. Serve it over brown rice rather than the low-fiber white variety. The recipe calls for the meat to marinate for 4 hours, but feel free to leave it longer to let the spices sink in.
Yes, you can get curried chicken without all the added fat. This recipe cuts down on oil and adds in an array of spices and lemon juice to get a flavor-packed dish. Onions add a tangy taste and may be good for your ticker—some studies show they lower cholesterol and blood pressure.
Ready in 10 minutes, this easy recipe nails the salty-sweet flavor combo. Dried currants, grapes, and honey bring a wholesome sweet taste to the curry powder, almonds, and pepper. Though this simple dish seems light, it packs 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of figure-friendly fiber. Use it as a way to spice up your lunch.