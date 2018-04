Take a Trip to India

The powerful spices of Indian cuisine add more than flavor—they also have immunity-boosting benefits . Traditional dishes are packed with high-fiber grains, legumes, and veggies, but added oils and butter can turn Indian takeout into fatty fare. Learn to lighten up your Indian favorites with these healthy, spice-filled recipes.Start your meal off with this zesty appetizer. This tomato-based dip is packed with lycopene, which protects cells from damage, and stomach-soothing ginger. And unlike guacamole or spinach and artichoke dip, this skinny starter only has 1 gram of fat. Serve it with your own oven-baked pita chips.