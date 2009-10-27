8 Picnic Treats for Under 80 calories

October 27, 2009
Lemon cookies

2 Lemon Cookies from the Harry & David Slice of Life Collection are gonna cost you only 74 calories.
Edamame

Enjoy a 1/3 cup of cooked, shelled edamame for only 62 calories.
A peach

Indulge in a medium peach for only 58 calories.
Cheese puffs

Have 1 cup of Michael Season’s Cheddar Cheese Puffs, it will cost you only 65 calories.
Mini ice cream cone

Enjoy this indulgent treat: Mini ice cream cone (1 mini cone and 1/4 cup fat-free soft-serve ice cream) and it will set you back a minute 60 calories.
Chips and salsa

Take a break with some chips and salsa (5 Corazonas Squeeze of Lime Whole Grain Tortilla Chips with 2 tablespoons Pace Pineapple Mango Chipotle Salsa). Only 78 calories.
Skinny Mojito

Sip on this Skinny Mojito (4 fluid ounces Fresca, 12 mint leaves, 1 fluid ounce rum, 1 tablespoon Splenda, 1/2 fluid ounce fresh lime juice) for only 74 calories.
Watermelon

Nosh on a small watermelon wedge and only take in 43 calories.

