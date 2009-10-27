8 Picnic Treats for Under 80 calories
Subscribe
Search
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscribe
Search
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Breast Cancer
TIME Health
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Food
8 Picnic Treats for Under 80 calories
Health.com
October 27, 2009
1 of 8
Lemon cookies
2 Lemon Cookies from the Harry & David Slice of Life Collection are gonna cost you only 74 calories.
Advertisement
2 of 8
Edamame
Enjoy a 1/3 cup of cooked, shelled edamame for only 62 calories.
3 of 8
A peach
Indulge in a medium peach for only 58 calories.
Advertisement
4 of 8
Cheese puffs
Have 1 cup of Michael Season’s Cheddar Cheese Puffs, it will cost you only 65 calories.
Advertisement
5 of 8
Mini ice cream cone
Enjoy this indulgent treat: Mini ice cream cone (1 mini cone and 1/4 cup fat-free soft-serve ice cream) and it will set you back a minute 60 calories.
Advertisement
6 of 8
Chips and salsa
Take a break with some chips and salsa (5 Corazonas Squeeze of Lime Whole Grain Tortilla Chips with 2 tablespoons Pace Pineapple Mango Chipotle Salsa). Only 78 calories.
Advertisement
7 of 8
Skinny Mojito
Sip on this Skinny Mojito (4 fluid ounces Fresca, 12 mint leaves, 1 fluid ounce rum, 1 tablespoon Splenda, 1/2 fluid ounce fresh lime juice) for only 74 calories.
Advertisement
8 of 8
Watermelon
Nosh on a small watermelon wedge and only take in 43 calories.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up