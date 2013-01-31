Cat Cora's Healthy Grill Recipes

Get chef Cat Cora's secrets to better, faster, and healthier summer grilled dishes.
January 31, 2013
Just grill it
Grilling food is a fun and healthy way to fix your summer favorites. Try these recipes to get chef Cat Cora's secrets to better, faster, healthier grilled dishes. Not only are these recipes delicious, but the spice-containing marinades can reduce exposure to some of the carcinogens formed during grilling.
Hawaiian Turkey Burgers With Pineapple-Papaya Sauce Switch from ground beef to ground turkey and you'll save up to 5 grams of saturated fat. With a winning combination of chopped onion, pepper, and brown sugar, you'll never miss a bite of savory flavor. And pineapple makes a tangy topping while adding vitamin C.
This salad will satisfy your steak craving for only 260 calories! Our secret? Using a small helping of lean meat and loading up on garlic, lime juice, and cilantro. The result is a spicy spinach salad, full of fiber and iron. The garnish of peanuts is optional, but it adds a nice crunchy texture.
Ready in under 30 minutes, this quick recipe is packed with all your seafood favorites. Red bell peppers are full of lycopene, which may help prevent prostate and pancreatic cancers. The Romesco sauce adds a nutty flavor and—combined with the salmon—gives you 10 grams of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.
Chili powder and chile peppers make this Argentian sauce come alive. Not only will these ingredients add spice, but they'll do it without unwanted calories. And the olive oil in the chimichurri sauce will add a bit of moisture to the chicken in case it is overcooked. Serve it with one of these great side dishes.
Grilled Stone Fruit With Balsamic Glaze and Manchego
This dessert is a salty-sweet combination at its best. Grilling the fruit enhances the tangy flavor and makes it melt in your mouth. The balsamic glaze provides the perfect go-between for sweet fruit and the zesty Manchego cheese. And don't fret about your diet, as this dessert weighs in at a little over 100 fiber-rich calories per serving.