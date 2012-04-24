Quick Fixes for Skin Problems

The Fix: No need to treat your entire face with drying anti-acne products, swipe Bioré Triple Action Astringent ($5.99; drugstores) on your forehead after you cleanse; it has salicylic acid, a proven pimple-fighter.
Puffy eyes
The Cause: Sleeping on your stomach
The Fix: Dab Philosophy Eye Hope ($48) around your eyes before bed and in the morning. It contains alpha glucosyl hesperidin, a powerful anti-inflammatory derived from citrus peel that stimulates circulation, helping to reduce puffiness and (bonus!) diminish dark circles.
Dry skin
The Cause: Long, hot showers (and overdrying soaps)
The Fix: Shorten your shower time and try a hydrating product like Dove Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Wash with Nutrium Moisture ($3.77; drugstores), a new emollient-rich complex that replenishes your skin’s lipid layer to help prevent moisture loss.
The Fix: Get skin that’s glowier—not redder—with Aveeno Positively Ageless Warming Scrub ($8.99; drugstores). Its soft polyethelene beads slough away dulling dead skin cells to reveal younger-looking skin without causing irritation or redness.
