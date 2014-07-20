Finding the Best Summer Look for Your Skin

When it comes to getting a great tan, "faking it" is perfectly acceptable. Here, three simple ways to get the look.



A glittery terra-cotta-tinted face may work for celebrities, but the rest of us want a more natural glow. The key: "You have to make sure your complexion is free of dead skin cells, so the color goes on evenly," says Morgen DeMann, a makeup artist in New York City.



Gently exfoliate your face with an oil-free scrub, like Garnier Nutritioniste Nutri-Pure Microbead Cream Scrub ($8; amazon.com), pat dry, then decide which look you're after and proceed with the easy how-to.