Finding the Best Summer Look for Your Skin

If you just want to glow for the day (or night), then your best bet is to reach for a bronzer. Gel formulas are easy to blend and build beautifully, according to DeMann, who suggests "a golden-brown version without shimmer for the most natural look."First, apply your regular facial moisturizer, which will help the gel go on evenly. Next, smooth the bronzing gel from your cheekbones up toward your temples and down the bridge of your nose. "Make sure to blend well with your fingers," DeMann says.Try: Bobbi Brown All Over Bronzing Gel SPF 15 ($34; macys.com