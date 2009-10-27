Road Trip Essentials

Amy Rae Gerber
October 27, 2009
Driving in style

Driving to your vacation this year? Stock the car with these must-haves.
Cozy up

Bring the Old Navy Lightweight Hoodie ($24.50) and you’ll be warm in over-air-conditioned rest stops. Made of thin cotton, it won’t take up much space in your bag.
Rent a green ride

Help the planet by getting a Hertz Green Collection Prius Rental Car (rates at airports: around $50 daily and $350 weekly). The electric-and-gas car seats five.
Cool it

Leave the bulky plastic cooler at home, and keep drinks cold with Built’s Large Market Tote ($40). Made of insulating, stretchy neoprene, it’s lightweight and machine washable.
Caffeine swap

Instead of coffee drinks, go for an organic GURU Juicy Superfruit or Juicy Tangerine Energy Drink ($2.29). Its blend of juice plus herbal extracts of guarana, echinacea, ginkgo biloba, and ginseng is packed with antioxidants and helps you stay alert.
Quick fix

Where’s that bandage just when you need it? Save yourself a diversion to the drugstore by stashing a Mini First Aid Kit ($6.99 each) right in your glove compartment.
No-guilt snack

When the munchies hit, grab some FoodShouldTasteGood Yellow Corn Chips ($4.99). They’re trans fat– and cholesterol-free, with a good amount of fiber, too.
Remember everything

Jot down your fave venues in the Best Places Travel Journal ($13.95), which includes fill-in sections and is small enough to fit in your bag.

