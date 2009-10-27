Which Shine Boosters Really Work?

“I didn’t need to activate the product with heat, which is perfect, because I prefer to air-dry. It kept my hair smooth and silky for hours. A little went a long way; too much, and your hair could look greasy.” —Carrie Stern Kleiner, Contributing Beauty Editor
“This is a life-altering product. I put it in, got busy, and forgot to blow-dry. When I found time, I quickly smoothed the top with my dryer and blew the ends under. My hair looked silky and shiny.” —Lisa Lombardi, Executive Editor
This spray has a fresh scent and a natural, clean feel. Everyone noticed a difference in my hair the day I tried it; the shine was that intense. It held my style without feeling stiff and made my fine hair seem a bit thicker.” —Marybeth Dulany, Photo Director
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.