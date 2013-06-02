8 Low-Calorie Springtime Treats

June 02, 2013
8 Spring Treats Under 80 Calories

Can't resist all those pastel-colored confections and not-so-innocent chocolate bunnies? Here are eight waist-friendly ways to satisfy your sweet-tooth this Easter.
PEEPS bunnies

Indulge in 2 PEEPS Brand Marshmallow Bunnies for only 65 calories.
Strawberry papaya wedge

1 Strawberry papaya wedge will only cost you a miniscule 50 calories.
Spring Oreo

Enjoy 1 Spring Oreo With Yellow Crème for only 54 calories.
Coconut egg

1 Coconut Egg from Godiva's Eggstra Special Box will only set you back a delicious 64 calories.
Cranberry Ginger Jazz

Try a Cranberry Ginger Jazz (4 ounces diet ginger ale, 8 ounces Diet Ocean Spray Cranberry Juice, 1 ounce orange juice) this fruity drink only adds up to 19 calories.
Chocolate mini lamb

Have 1 of Lindt's Milk Chocolate Mini Lamb for only 50 calories.
Twister lollipop

Enjoying 1 Teeny Tiny Twister Lollipop will only cost you 64 calories.
Blueberry yogurt

Mix up Dannon Light & Fit 0% Plus Blueberry Yogurt (4 ounces) with 2 tablespoons blueberries and indulge for only 71 calories.

