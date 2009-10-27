Spring Cleaning the Smart Way

Power scrub Bon Ami Cleaning Powder (Right, $1.49) has been around since 1886! It contains natural feldspar abrasive and has no detergent, bleach, or dye—meaning it’s gentle on you and the planet.
Soak it up
These easy-grip Polka-Dot Sponges (Left, $3 each) are so darn cute, cleaning almost won’t feel like a chore. (Just remember to disinfect sponges twice a week by soaking them then putting them in the microwave on high for two minutes; let cool before removing.)
Make your own Cleaning solution, that is. On the side of the Do-It-Yourself Cleaner Contour Spray Bottle (Right, $6.99) you’ll find instructions for mixing up simple, nontoxic cleaners using natural ingredients like baking soda and tea tree oil. Bonus: You’ll save a few bucks.
Clutterbuster
Collapsible (for easy storage) and water-resistant, the Scout Junque Trunk from Bungalow (Right, shown in Nottingham Stripe, $40) is roomy enough to hold shoes and boots, kids’ toys, or old magazines.
Sort it out No need to have two separate trash bins sucking up floor space in your kitchen: The stainless steel Simplehuman Rectangular Recycler (Left, $180) is a sleek twofer. We like that the tight lid contains icky odors.
