Stress and super-packed schedules can compound heart disease, but they can also keep patients from addressing cardiovascular issues. Vicki was so busy juggling work and her daughter going off to college that she ignored fatigue and chest pains. She knew those symptoms pointed to heart problems, but she didn't want to think about it. In this video, she talks about how the inconvenience of addressing heart disease kept her from seeking medical help.



Read more about heart disease

Health.com