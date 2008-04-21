Most patients don’t realize they can do quite a bit of preparation, even before their first meeting with a sleep specialist. Start paying attention to your sleep habits, says Carol Ash, DO, medical director of the Sleep for Life center in Hillsborough, N.J.: What time do you go to bed at night? What time do you get up each morning? This can give you and your doctor a better idea of what your problem is, and help decide whether you need treatment for insomnia, a sleep study to investigate other potential problems, or maybe just an adjustment in your sleep schedule.

Health.com