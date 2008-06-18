Rebecca, 52, has been living with fibromyalgia for more than 30 years. After struggling without proper treatment, she took charge of her disease and sought alternative therapies such as cognitive-behavioral therapy, acupuncture, and chiropractic manipulation to achieve pain control. She used to describe her pain as a nine or a 10 but now she says it’s a one or a two. She has written a book to help others who are like her, Beyond Chronic Pain: A Get-Well Guidebook to Soothe the Body, Mind, and Spirit. In this video, Rebecca explains how her body feels and how carefully she has to navigate the world to keep pain at bay.



