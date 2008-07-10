“Migraine triggers tend to work in a multifactorial fashion,” says Susan Broner, MD, a neurologist at the Headache Institute at St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center in New York City, which is why it can be hard to figure out exactly what is causing your headaches. In this video, Dr. Broner explains how to watch for the ways in which migraine triggers work together to initiate an attack.



