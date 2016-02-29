Expert Advice: Is it possible that winter weather makes my skin really flare?

IstockphotoQ: Is it my imagination or does snowy weather make my skin really flare?

A: Its not the snow that aggravates your skin. However, when it snows, and you spend time indoors to keep warm, the dryness of the interior air dries your skin out and thats what causes your psoriasis to flare. You need to use more moisturizer than usual, and the ceramide-containing moisturizers, like CeraVe or Aveeno Eczema Care, help to maintain the water content of your skin. You may also consider using a humidifier to keep more moisture in the air.