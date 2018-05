VeerQ: Are there any natural products that I dont see in my drugstore that you can recommend?

A: Natural products for psoriasis that may or may not be available in your drugstore include:

Ceramide-containing moisturizers such as CeraVe and Aveeno Eczema Care

Aloe vera cream

Psoriaflora or Relieva cream

Omega-3 fish oil supplements

Vitamin D3