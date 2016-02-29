Expert Advice: How much sun is safe for my psoriasis?

Michael Traub, ND, is an alternative dermatology expert.

Health.com
February 29, 2016

d-sunlightQ: I am totally confused about how much sun is safe when my psoriasis flares. Can you help?

A: As you know, sun exposure is usually beneficial for psoriasis. One reason is because ultraviolet light initiates the production of vitamin D in the skin. However, we need to balance the risks with the benefit. The main caution is to avoid sunburn, which can increase your risk for skin cancers and promote aging changes in the skin. If you use sunscreen and wear protective clothing, a hat, and sunglasses, you can be in the sun as much as you like.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up