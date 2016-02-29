Expert Advice: Should I avoid certain medications?

Steven Feldman, MD, PhD, is a professor of pathology and dermatology at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Health.com
February 29, 2016

Q: Can certain medications make psoriasis worse?

A: A number of medications can make psoriasis worse. The blood pressure medicine propranolol (and related beta-blockers) and a medication used to treat bipolar disorder, lithium, are two medications most closely associated with worsening psoriasis. Other medications include hydroxychloroquine (an anti-malarial drug), indomethacin (a pain medication), and interferon.

