Expert Advice: Can I get a tattoo if I have psoriasis?

Getty ImagesQ: Can I get a tattoo if I have psoriasis?

A: Patients with psoriasis can get a tattoo, but psoriasis can develop in the tattoo. If a person has psoriasis, lesions can develop when the skin is injured. So the needle sticks of a tattoo can cause psoriasis to occur. This isnt the end of the world. A localized spot of psoriasis is usually easily treated with strong cortisone medicines.