Expert Advice: Can the environment make my psoriasis worse?

Steven Feldman, MD, PhD, is a professor of pathology and dermatology at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Health.com
February 29, 2016

sick-coatIstockphotoQ: What environmental factors will make my psoriasis worse?

A: Cold, dry weather seems to make psoriasis worse for many patients (in contrast, sun or other forms of ultraviolet light exposure helps). Also, anything that injures the skinscratches, burns, sunburns, etc.can make psoriasis worse. There are some medications that can make psoriasis worse, too, as can a strep throat or other respiratory infections.

