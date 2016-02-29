Expert Advice: Can the environment make my psoriasis worse?

Steven Feldman, MD, PhD, is a professor of pathology and dermatology at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
IstockphotoQ: What environmental factors will make my psoriasis worse?
A: Cold, dry weather seems to make psoriasis worse for many patients (in contrast, sun or other forms of ultraviolet light exposure helps). Also, anything that injures the skinscratches, burns, sunburns, etc.can make psoriasis worse. There are some medications that can make psoriasis worse, too, as can a strep throat or other respiratory infections.