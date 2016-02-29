I Was Upset About Needing Insulin

I was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes when I was 50 years old. I had retired recently from work and all of a sudden I had to urinate a lot and was drinking a lot of water. I went to the doctor and told him about my symptoms. He checked my sugar and recommended I see an endocrinologist.

I started off taking pills and lost some weight. But then I quit taking the pills and started eating more again and gained the weight back. I had to go back on the pills. Each time I dropped the weight, my blood sugar would stabilize.

Eventually, the pills werent enough to keep my blood sugar normal, and my doctor said I was going to have to go on insulin. I wasnt really having any symptoms at the timeshe was just checking my blood sugar levels, and they werent controlled.

I was really upset when I found out. I didnt want to go on insulin and have to take a shot. I dont like needles and didnt want to have to do that every day.

I started out taking Lantus, which is one shot daily. That would control my sugar for the whole day. I was using insulin needles, but I got used to that; it was only once a day and it worked.

My blood sugar is now better controlled

But then I began eating too much of the wrong foods, and my sugar would go up and get out of control. So Im on a mixture of that insulin and NovoLog. I take three shots a day now using an insulin pen.

For me, the pen is easier because its not like filling up the insulin needlesyou just dial it up and give yourself a shot. Most of the time it doesnt hurt when I give myself the shots. Sometimes it does, but I do it anyway. It works fine for me.

Still, its inconvenient. You have to remember that you have to take the shots every day, three times a day. If you go out, you have to take all of that extra equipment with you. If you go on vacation, you have to have all of your supplies together and make sure you have enough for the whole time youll be gone. You have all of these things you have to do to prepare yourself.

It does help to keep my blood sugar under control. My numbers are better, but I know that if I eat something wrong my sugar is going to go up. I can pretty much eat what I like as long as I leave the desserts alone and not have as many carbs. And I always check my sugar right before I eat.

If I lose some weight, I may be able to get off of the insulin at some point. You just have to keep working at it. Dont eat so much and get plenty of exercise. Those are the best things you can do for yourself.