How Much Do You Know About Insulin? Take Our Quiz!

Watching your weight and keeping your blood sugar in check can keep you from having to go on insulin.(GETTY IMAGES)If youve been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, you probably know you need to watch your blood sugar and eat healthy. However, your diagnosis doesnt mean a lifelong sentence of insulin treatment. Nor does it mean that you have to be afraid of the medicine. Many people find that insulin is less scary and easier to use than they thought. In fact, some people prefer insulin to other type 2 diabetes treatments.

Take this quiz to find out how much you know about this widely misunderstood, but potentially lifesaving, drug. The more you know, the better.