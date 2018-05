Inhalers can be a lifeline for people with asthma. When coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath occurs, a quick hit of a bronchodilator can often make those symptoms go away.

In particular, the medications known as short-acting beta2-agonists (a type of bronchodilator) can provide quick relief from asthma symptoms¬óbut they can also be damaging if they are used too often. Using short-acting beta2-agonists too often is a sign that asthma is out of control.