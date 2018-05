Most asthma medications are inhaled. They are usually delivered through a handheld inhaler, but they can also be used in a nebulizer, a device that dispenses liquid medication as a fine mist or powder.Nebulizers have a mouthpiece or face mask through which the medication is inhaled. Nebulizers deliver the medication directly into a childs lungs and, unlike an inhaler, they allow the mist to be taken in gradually, over a long period of time.