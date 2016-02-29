How Exercise Can Trigger Asthma

Although it comes as a surprise to many people, exercise is one of the most common triggers of asthma attacks. As many as 9 out of 10 people with asthma experience exercise-induced asthma, an exacerbation of their symptoms during or after a workout.

Exercise is still one of the best things you can do for your body, but if you have exercise-induced asthma, it can be tricky to work out without triggering asthma symptoms such as shortness of breath and coughing. But its not impossible. Indeed, many star athletes suffer from exercise-induced asthma, and the symptoms can be minimized by taking medication and precautions, such as avoiding exercise in cold weather.

With the right treatment, children with exercise-induced asthma can still be active and participate in sports.