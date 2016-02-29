Psoriasis News Roundup

(ISTOCKPHOTO)

Women with Psoriasis at Risk for Other Chronic Conditions – (April 20, 2009)

A study published in the April issue of the Archives of Dermatology shows that women with the skin condition psoriasis are at increased risk of developing diabetes and high blood pressure. The researchers suspect that inflammation, which plays a role in all three conditions, is likely the cause and suggest ways that women with psoriasis can lower their risk.

New Drug Approved for Psoriatic Arthritis – (April 9, 2009)

A drug approved in April to treat patients with rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis appears to help patients who have not responded to anti-rheumatic drugs or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The new medication, golimumab, is marketed under the name Simponi and is injected once monthly.

Psoriasis Drug Raptiva Pulled From the Market – (March 17, 2009)

After three patients died from brain infections linked to the biologic drug Raptiva and the FDA issued a safety advisory, the drugs maker, Genentech, ordered doctors to stop prescribing the psoriasis medication and announced that it would be gone from the market by June 8.

Psoriasis Drug Also Effective for Nail Psoriasis – (March 17, 2009)

For most people living with psoriasis, the condition affects their nails as well, leaving them discolored and disfigured. A study from Italy published in the Archives of Dermatology in March showed that the psoriasis drug acitretin helped 25% of patients clear their nail psoriasis entirely, while another 25% experienced "moderate improvement."

New Biologic May Help Psoriatic Arthritis – (February 12, 2009)

A new study showed that ustekinumab, a biologic drug currently undergoing clinical testing for approval to treat psoriatic arthritis and multiple sclerosis, may significantly improve psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis.

New Vitamin D Ointment Approved for Psoriasis – (February 4, 2009)

The Food and Drug Administration approved Vectical ointment, derived from vitamin D3, for the treatment of mild to moderate plaque psoriasis in adults.