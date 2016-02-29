Heartburn-Easing Pills Used to Treat GERD

If you have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), heartburn pain can be a constant companion. Luckily, there are a wide variety of GERD medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, which may be able to keep pain under control.

In fact, such medications, along with lifestyle changes, are usually enough to manage GERD. Your doctor can help you determine the medication that's right for you. The most common classes of medication used to treat GERD are antacids, acid reducers known as H2 blockers, and proton pump inhibitors.

Not crazy about taking medication, possibly indefinitely? In the case of GERD, it's a good idea. Chronic, severe acid reflux can damage the esophagus if it's not treated, and can even lead to a precancerous condition known as Barrett's esophagus, or esophageal cancer.

Here are 7 medications that can help fight acid reflux as well as additional steps you can take if your heartburn remedies don't seem to be working.