Soothing Heartburn in Pregnancy

Pregnant women are among the most common sufferers of chronic heartburn, a condition also known as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Heartburn is the result of acid reflux, the term used to describe stomach acid that backs up into the esophagus (the narrow tube that connects the mouth and the stomach). Hormonal changes during pregnancy and the pressure exerted on the stomach by the growing fetus can cause acid reflux to happen more frequently.

The good news is that heartburn usually goes away once the baby is born. In the meantime, there are several diet and lifestyle changesas well as certain medicationsthat can make expecting moms feel better.