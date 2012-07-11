My Life as a Bipolar Mom

(CRISTINA-FENDER)I think the hardest job in the world is being a stay-at-home mom with bipolar disorder. Im 34 and married, and I have two girls, ages 2 and 5. I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder on October 2, 2006, while pregnant with the second baby.

Im a compliant patient, although I still feel crippled by my disorder. I duly take my medicationslithium, Geodon, Ambien, Xanax, and Prozacas prescribed by my psychiatric nurse practitioner. The various meds calm my mania, even out my moods, and ease my depression, and they allow me to sleep most nights. I see a talk therapist, too.

Despite all this help, there are days when I cant get out of bed because Im in a deep depression or didnt sleep at all the night before. Sometimes Im unable to do anything other than get my kids fed. When Im too depressed to function, I tell the girls that "mommys sick." At the other end of the spectrum, if Im in a manic phase, I frantically work on other projects around the house, and the TV is my babysitter. It's because of my children that I can get up in the morning and attempt to function at a somewhat normal level. Getting out of bed when your Geodon causes sleepiness (yet prevents mania and psychosis) is a feat in itself. I down two Frappuccinos just to get going.

After my 2-year-old goes down for a nap at 11:30, my anxiety creeps in. Im restless, pacing, and I feel like Im going to explode from the inside out. Anxiety makes my skin crawl and I almost claw at my skin to get it to stop. I usually take a Xanax, which calms me down.

Next Page: After lunch [ pagebreak ]After lunch, I wander into my bedroom, light some incense, and pull out my stash of marijuana. A few tokes and Im anxiety-free for about half an hour. (My therapist agrees that it helps some people.) I dont mention my marijuana use to the nurse practitioner because, frankly, we dont always see eye to eye on my treatment. For example, right now I get the shakes; she thinks its due to the lithium and I think its the Geodon. But when you mess around with my medicationcutting down on one med or the otheryou better be right. The consequences can be devastating for me and my family.

And even if Im doing fairly well, I still experience episodes of “auditory overload.” Everything gets louder and I cant cope. These episodes usually occur when the kids are yelling and the TV is on. Listening to my iPod helps; it keeps me centered.

By four oclock I start drinking my three to four glasses of half wine and half mineral water for the night. (My nurse practitioner doesnt know I drink.) My husband gets home at five, and thats usually when I close the door to my bedroom to have a little peace. Sometimes I feel like screaming, but I dont want to scream in front of my family.

After dinner I take the mood stabilizer lithium and Geodon, an atypical antipsychotic. If Im up for it, my kids and I then do bath time and homework. If Im having “bipolar issues,” I quietly shut my door, sit on my bed, and try to get myself out of my current state. It feels awful. I do some self-therapy and tell myself I can get out of this. The “You can do it!” speech comes up a lot. Before bed I take a Xanax and Ambien cocktail to calm me. I put soothing songs on my iPod and lie down. If Im lucky, Ill sleep through the night.