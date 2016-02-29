Adults living with untreated attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have trouble focusing, remembering things, and completing tasks once they begin. But often they don't realize there's anything they can do; they think it's just the way they are and always will be.
If your inability to concentrate is causing significant stress in your life, score yourself with the questions below. Only a qualified physician can diagnose you with ADHD, but the following scenarios might help you decide whether your issues are the result of normal life stress or a real medical condition.
This questionnaire was developed in conjunction with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Workgroup on Adult ADHD, and is intended for people ages 18 and older.
Circle the number that best describes how you have felt and conducted yourself over the past six months. Add up your total and give the completed questionnaire to your healthcare professional during your next appointment to discuss the results. A score of 11 points or higher indicates that your symptoms may be consistent with Adult ADHD.
The six-question Adult Self-Report Scale-Version1.1 (ASRS-V1.1) Screener is a subset of the WHO's 18-question Adult ADHD Self-Report Scale-Version1.1 (Adult ASRS-V1.1) Symptom Checklist. Download the full checklist from the Harvard School of Medicine.
ASRS-V1.1 Screener COPYRIGHT © 2003 World Health Organization (WHO). Reprinted with permissionof WHO. All rights reserved.