Books, puzzles, and interactive games can help children become better listeners and learners.(ISTOCKPHOTO)Parents who grew up with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often wonder if they will pass the condition on to their kids; the condition does, after all, run in families. About 30% to 40% of children who are diagnosed with ADHD, in fact, have a parent who also has the disorder.

When both a parent and a child have ADHD, it's especially important to talk to your doctor about the best way to manage your condition. If left untreated, family members who share ADHD symptoms can find themselves in a very unhealthy living environment.

But whether or not you or your child has ADHD, there are ways to help nurture and improve his or her learning and attention skills.