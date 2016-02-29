What If My Child Begins to Exhibit Symptoms of ADHD?

February 29, 2016

If you've been diagnosed with ADHD yourself (or suspect that you might be affected), you're probably on heightened alert when it comes to spotting symptoms in your kids' behaviors. And in a way, you're in a better position than other adults who have gone through life undiagnosed and untreated: Many only realize that they themselves have ADHD when their children are finally diagnosed.

Because many adults pass this disorder on to their children, it's important to know when to talk to a doctor and consider early treatment, should symptoms arise elsewhere in your family. Use this guide from our A-Z Health Library to determine what's worth acting on right away.

