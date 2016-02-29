Why ADHD Affects Adults Differently

Difficulty with managing your priorities, at work or at home, is a symptom of ADHD.(123RF)Though once considered a phase that kids just grew out of, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is now recognized as a condition that can plague people of any age.

When adults have ADHD, it can affect their jobs, their marriages and family life, and even their finances. The good news? It's never too late for treatment.

"In our practice, we see ADHD patients ages 16 to 65," says David W. Goodman, the director of the Adult Attention Deficit Disorder Center of Maryland and an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Most, if not all, of his patients elect to try medication, Dr. Goodman adds.

Why bother treating older patients who have lived their whole lives with ADHD? "Because everyone is entitled to see how much better they can function when relieved of ADHD symptoms."

ADHD symptoms tend to look different in adults than in children. In adults, ADHD symptoms can include fidgeting, forgetfulness, an inability to relax, and difficulty with completing tasks, focusing attention, and maintaining relationships.