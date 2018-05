An extract from a South African geranium might reduce the length of your next cold by two days if you take it within 48 hours of your first symptoms. A University of Chicago study found that the plant—Pelargonium sidiodes—may weaken viruses and boost your immunity.

The extract is in Natures Way Umcka ColdCare; check www.naturesway.com for availability.

This article was first published in Health magazine, October 2008.