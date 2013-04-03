Will wearing garlic help ward off a cold?(ISTOCKPHOTO)Can a bowl of chicken soup help fight a cold? Maybe: Some research suggests it could relieve inflammation. (Check out this chicken soup recipe, and others, on our Recipe Channel). But will going outside with wet hair make you sick in the first place? Nope. That's just another old wives' tale about the common cold. Find out if there's a grain of truth in some other old saws, such as "feed a cold, starve a fever," or in wearing garlic to fight colds. View our slideshow.