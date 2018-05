(JO BETH RAVITZ/HEALTH)After her diagnosis with breast cancer, artist Jo Beth Ravitz, 58, had lumpectomies, a double mastectomy, and breast reconstruction in short order. During the various surgeries to prepare her body for implants, she couldn't move her arms enough to work on her art. She documented her journey with a diary, excerpted here, and her husband took pictures. View the slideshow.

Warning: Graphic surgical photos ahead