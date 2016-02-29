High Cholesterol Levels Can Increase Your Stroke Risk

Fats to Eat, Fats to Avoid How to choose more of the good and avoid the kind that can clog your arteries Read moreMore about cholesterol

Each year more than 750,000 Americans suffer a stroke. Strokes are often caused by unhealthy cholesterol levels. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that circulates, but does not dissolve, in the blood. If a person has too much low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as bad cholesterol, it can slowly build up in the wall of the arteries. Eventually this buildup forms a thick, hard plaque that narrows the arteries. If one of these plaques ruptures, it causes a blot clot to form, which can block normal blood flow to the brain and lead to a stroke.