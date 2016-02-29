Psoriasis Skin-Care Product Guide

Lead writer: Anne Marie O'Connor
February 29, 2016

products-bathroom(GETTY IMAGES)A good skin- and hair-care routine can improvethough not cureyour psoriasis. You don't need to stay away from any specific ingredients, but you should minimize the use of things that dry out the skin too much, says Mark Lebwohl, MD, chairman of the medical board of the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF).

After cleansing, your goal should be to keep your skin moisturized, which will reduce redness and allow it to heal. On the scalp, special treatment shampoos can help clear lesions. Here's a cheat sheet to the right products for you. View the slideshow.

