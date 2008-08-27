More about pain

People living with chronic pain are often “people pleasers,” according to the American Chronic Pain Association. That means they may dismiss their own needs to assist others, or be hesitant to express their needs and ask that they be met.

One of the key steps to finding relief and living well is to know your needs and limits and have people meet and respect them. The ACPA acknowledges 15 basic rights to which every pain patient is entitled.

As a person suffering from chronic pain, you have a right to: