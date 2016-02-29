Sparring With My Smoking Triggers

(123RF/ISTOCKPHOTO/HEALTH) I just lost two small battles, but Im prepared to win the war.

I smoked a cigarette Thursday (Day 4 as a nonsmoker) and a second one Saturday (Day 6or do I have to start the count over?). I do commend myself for not smoking the other 198 cigarettes I wouldve normally smoked by now (Day 10), but I dont want to smoke anymore at all.

I do not approach this blog space as my confessional, seeking forgiveness, but more as my workshop, a place to figure out what went wrong, so it doesnt happen again. Heres what went down.

Battling temptation

Thursday night I desperately wanted to go out; Id been such a loner all week after quitting smoking. So my husband Todd and I made plans to get silly at this underground "booty bass" dance party in our neighborhood. I beat him there by an hour. A long hour.

Free drinks were slated to start at 9 p.m. so I arrived there on the dot. Then I stood (no seats) alone in a crowd of some two dozen chain-smoking teenagers. (They were half my age. I was the only one drinking. Awkward.)

9:20: No one was dancing yet. The room was filling with smoke. My second free vodka drink was kicking in.

9:35: I paced around with my third drink, trying not to think of smoking. Temptation was everywhere: in the sweet sulfur smell of a struck match, in the orange glow of a drag taken, in the smoke dancing slowly in the blue light. I knew where every lit cigarette was at any given moment.

"Hey! Are you OK? You seem kinda...I dont know." The girl working the door was talking to me. I had been staring at the cigarette in her hand.

"Can I have a cigarette? Ill give you a dollar," I said, a bit too desperately, flipping a bill toward her. The guy next to her offered me a Marlboro Red (no charge) and made a comment about my obviously really needing it.

9:45: I hid in a corner, happy to have a cigarette but angry that the guy thought I "needed it." After two or three drags, I tamped it gently and "saved" the rest. Within 10 minutes it was gone.

Wracked with guilt, I texted Todd and told him what Id done. In moments, he swooped in to offer some hand-holding and words of wisdom. Soon the party got more fun, but I was distracted with the emptiness in my lungsthe pang was even worse than before the cigarette. By feeding the dying nicotine monster inside, I had made it stronger, hungry for more. So my prince whisked me off to chill out at home and I promised myself: never again.

Battling anxiety

Friday I holed up most of the day and looked forward to Saturday. My Afro-Haitian dance-and-drum troupe was set to open for Kassav', the top band from Martinique, at a big concert. But on my way there, my day went offtrack when a downed subway train forced me onto a poky bus. Anxiety crept in and for the next four hours, nicotine ruled.

I dove into five different bodegas, asking if they sold "loosies" (single cigarettes, which are illegal to sell). "No!"

I was unwilling to buy a pack (that would be an admission of failure), but thoughts of doing something far worse crossed my mind as I began sizing up some butts on the ground: That one seems kinda clean.

I made it to the venue without smoking, but my obsession had worsened. I dug through my bag searching for some nicotine gum or a patch. Frustrated, I dumped everything out. Then, for no good reason, I started worrying about the show. I snapped at everyone who approached me. And then it was time to go onstage!

A sudden burst of energy, happiness, laughter, pure fun. All was well with the world…

But as soon as I stepped offstage, the feeling slowly returned, something like the beginnings of a nervous breakdown. I wanted to see Kassav', but I just couldn't stick around. I finally broke down, rushed outside, and cried out for a cigarette. A few puffs were followed by tears.

Ready to win the war

Now in my second week, I feel stronger, happier. The fits are fewer and farther between. Ive sparred with each of my triggersboredom, social gatherings, stress, writing, relaxationand they are weakening. Deep breathing, the only new habit I want to form, always helps, but sometimes it takes more to kill the pang. My top tactics: jumping around, wrestling someone, taking a walk, hugging Todd, putting on goofy rubber teeth and making faces, napping, punching a pillow.

Tomorrow I will visit the smoking-cessation clinic a second time for more basic training, and soon this struggle will be a distant memory. I just hope that with all my odd tactics and moods, no one has me committed in the meantime.

