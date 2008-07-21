(SMOKE-FREE.CA)11. You won't have to look at those horrible antismoking messages on cigarette packs.

American messages are mild by comparison, but you have to think that this country will follow Canada, the UK, Australia, Jordan, Romania, and Uruguay by starting to put big pictures of rotting teeth, mouth cancer, and postmortem tumors right on the box. When that happens, you'll be looking at a charming, very uncool image every time you light up. Check out the gallery at the feisty site run by Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada.

12. That ringing in your ears will be sweet music, not just...ringing in your ears.

Smokers have a nearly 70% greater likelihood of developing hearing loss than nonsmokers.

(GETTY IMAGES)13. You'll have less chance of being labeled a wild, troubled, tragic genius.

Obligatory Amy Winehouse mention here: In 2008, she emerged from the hospital with early signs of emphysemapossibly crack-inducedand lit up a cigarette.

14. You'll have more dining and barhopping options on overseas vacations.

England, France, New Zealand, and Puerto Rico are among the exciting destinations now 100% smoke-free in restaurants and bars.

15. You may be less likely to get psoriasis.

Studies have shown that daily smoking is linked to the risk of developing psoriasis. The higher the number of cigarettes over 20 smoked per day, the greater that risk.

16. Your chance of having cold hands and feet will go down...

When you quit smoking, your circulation gets better right away.

17. ...which means you can reduce your risk of frostbite.

Smoking restricts circulation, which is particularly bad for the fingers and toes of those desperate people who step outside to puff in wintry climates.

18. You can drink less coffee for the same buzzand save money.

Smokers' bodies clear caffeine 56% more quickly than nonsmokers'. That's why you should cut your caffeine intake in half when you quitor risk some serious irritability and insomnia.

19. The Pill suddenly becomes a lot safer to use.

If you're on the Pill and smoke, you should cut out one or the other. The Pill is not recommended for smokers because oral contraceptives carry a risk of clots, heart attacks, and strokes; those risks are increased if you smoke.

20. Slow the progression from HIV to AIDS.

HIV-positive people who smoke appear to have a faster progression time to AIDS than those who don't smoke. The effect is likely a result of smoking's impact on the immune system.

